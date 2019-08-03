In the second article examining the cold cases in Vernon Parish we review the Pam Miller case.

Pamela “Pam” Miller moved to Leesville from Colorado approximately six months before she disappeared. She worked at both Burger King and for her sister, Annette Corder, at Ford’s Cleaners.

Miller was described as a reliable employee who was not known to run-off without telling her family of her whereabouts.

Miller was reportedly seen leaving Instant Replay Club, a lounge that was in the area where Checkers currently sits, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 1989. The 5’4” Miller had a slim build with blonde hair, blue eyes and a light tan complexion. The evening she disappeared she was wearing a mint-green pullover blouse, blue jeans and black high heel shoes. She left the club alone.

From there it is believed that she drove her car to a convenience store located on Kurthwood Road and Highway 8 where she made a telephone call.

It is not known who Miller called but she was seen hanging up the receiver of the payphone and retrieving her money from the coin return.

It is speculated that Miller attempted to call her boyfriend at the time, Billy Hunt.

Miller’s car was found the next morning blocking the gate of her boyfriend's property near the vicinity of Highway 117 and Gill Hunt Road, ten miles northeast from where she was last seen.

On the front seat of the car sat Miller’s purse and there were no obvious signs of a struggle.

There was nothing wrong with the vehicle mechanically, however the keys were missing, and have never been found.

VPSO firmly believes that Miller was abducted when she got out of her car to open the gate at her boyfriend’s home.

Nearly six months later, on November 24, 1989, hunters walking in the woods near the northern boundary of the Peason Ridge training area stumbled upon human remains protruding from a shallow grave in a creek bed.

The remains were collected and sent to a crime lab in Washington D.C. for further investigation and identification. Several weeks later, using dental records, the remains were positively identified as Miller.

VPSO Detective Rhonda Jordan explained during the months after Miller disappeared until she was found there was an estimated sixty-six inches rainfall causing the creek to flood. Due to the flooding the grave was disturbed which forced her remains to wash down the creek.

While conducting the grid search articles of clothing were recovered along with several pieces of jewelry including a single silver costume earring, a gold ring and a broken gold chain necklace.

During March and April of 1989 maneuvers were held by the U.S. Army in the immediate vicinity where Miller’s body was discovered. At that time, routine maneuvers on Peason were very uncommon.

Detective Jordan feels that it is unlikely that Miller’s body was randomly dumped in the area.

“Somebody would have had to have known where to go because she was actually driven down a dim road that crossed over a big water culvert and she was dumped in a shallow grave in a creek bed,” Jordan said.

Miller was found roughly 638 feet down Highway 118 in Sabine Parish and approximately sixty feet off the road into the creek bed.

Detective Jordan finds is very curious that someone would drive eighteen miles to bury a victim on a military installation when there was ample opportunity to do it at any number of locations along Highway 117, the presumed route.

Detective Jordan said that VPSO is now in possession of three boxes of physical evidence the FBI had collected when Miller’s body was recovered in November 1989. Late last year detectives with VPSO contacted the FBI to ask if they were in possession of any physical evidence that had been identified in the reports.

After a few days the FBI called back and informed VPSO that they were in possession of the boxes that were marked to be destroyed.

VPSO immediately made arrangements to take the boxes into their evidence and they have been meticulously reviewing the evidence to decide which articles to submit for modern DNA testing. So far, the evidence has only been subjected to serology testing, the standard at the time.

At the time of Miller’s disappearance several individuals were interviewed. Some have been ruled out as suspects and others are still being considered as persons of interest. It was reported that one individual in particular made Miller feel uncomfortable on multiple occasions.

VPSO has recently been in contact with Miller’s sister and she has agreed to provide a comparative swab for DNA testing.

VPSO is interested in speaking with anyone who knew Pam Miller, an acquaintance, friend or co-worker. The smallest detail that anyone may think is insignificant could be the key to solving her murder. Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Pam Miller is asked to contact Detective Rhonda Jordan at 337-238-7248.