Locally we have several political seats up for election this year. In order to help constituents understand the requirements for each position and what can be done after a candidate files their notice of candidacy, we have compiled the following list.

The qualifying period is August 6-8. Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote by the end of the business day.

State candidates qualify in the executive offices of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin in Baton Rouge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Each candidate must submit a State of Louisiana Notice of Candidacy form and pay the required qualifying fees in the form of cash, certified or cashier's check, U.S. postal money order, or money order issued by a state or national bank or credit union.

We have compiled a list of requirements set forth by the State of Louisiana for all candidates seeking specific offices.

Any constituent who has an objection to a candidate seeking election to an office has the right to file an Objection to Candidacy within seven days following the notice of candidacy filing period.

La. R.S. 18:491 Standing to Object to Candidacy states as follows:

A. A registered voter may bring an action objecting to the candidacy of a person who qualified as a candidate in a primary election for an office for which the plaintiff is qualified to vote.

B. A registered voter may present evidence that a candidate has illegally qualified for elective office. The evidence may be presented to the respective parish district attorney, who shall determine whether or not the evidence presented establishes grounds for objecting to such candidacy and if the district attorney makes such a determination he shall file an action objecting to candidacy within the time limitation provided in R.S. 18:493.

C. In addition to the persons with standing to bring an action objecting to candidacy as provided in Subsections A and B of this Section:

(1) The Supervisory Committee on Campaign Finance Disclosure shall bring or join in an action objecting to the candidacy of a person who qualified as a candidate in a primary election for an office on the grounds provided in R.S. 18:492(A)(5).

(2) The Board of Ethics shall bring or join in an action objecting to the candidacy of a person who qualified as a candidate in a primary election for an office on the grounds provided in R.S. 18:492(A)(6).

(3) The Board of Ethics shall bring or join in an action filed pursuant to R.S. 18:492(A)(4) on the grounds that the person qualified in violation of R.S. 42:1113(A)(1)(b)(i).

La. R.S. 18:492 Grounds for an Objection to Candidacy continues with:

A. An action objecting to the candidacy of a person who qualified as a candidate in a primary election shall be based on one or more of the following grounds:

(1) The defendant failed to qualify for the primary election in the manner prescribed by law.

(2) The defendant failed to qualify for the primary election within the time prescribed by law.

(3) The defendant does not meet the qualifications for the office he seeks in the primary election.

(4) The defendant is prohibited by law from becoming a candidate for one or more of the offices for which he qualified.

(5) The defendant falsely certified on his notice of candidacy that he does not owe any outstanding fines, fees, or penalties pursuant to the Campaign Finance Disclosure Act as provided in R.S. 18:463(A)(2).

(6) The defendant falsely certified on his notice of candidacy that he does not owe any outstanding fines, fees, or penalties pursuant to the Code of Governmental Ethics as provided in R.S. 18:463(A)(2).

(7) The defendant falsely certified on his notice of candidacy that for each of the previous five tax years he has filed his federal and state income tax returns, has filed for an extension of time for filing either his federal or state income tax return or both as provided in R.S. 18:463(A)(2), or was not required to file either a federal or state income tax return or both.

B. A violation of R.S. 18:463(A)(1)(c) by an agent shall not constitute grounds for objecting to a candidacy pursuant to Paragraph (A)(1) of this Section.

Any qualified elector wishing to object to a candidacy has seven days to file a petition with the Clerk of Court. Be sure to include copies of evidence used to object to a candidacy and the required filing fee.

If you are not currently registered to vote, registering is easy to do online now through September 21 by visiting the GeauxVote Online Registration system at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/VoterRegistration.

You can also register to vote in person at the Registrar of Voters Office in your parish or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Early voting begins September 28 and runs through October 6, excluding Sunday, September 29, from 8:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is October 8 by 4:30 p.m. The absentee by mail ballot can be requested online through the voter portal or in writing from the Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline to cast the absentee by mail ballot is October 11 by 4:30 p.m.

For more information on candidate fees and to view the list of qualified candidates visit https://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/GetElectionInformation/Pages/default.aspx.

QUALIFICATIONS OF CANDIDATES

Governor

By the date of qualification, the candidate shall have attained the age of 25 years, be an elector, and have been a citizen of the United States and of Louisiana for at least the preceding 5 years. A person who has served as governor for more than one and one-half terms in two consecutive terms shall not be elected governor for the succeeding term.

La. Const., Art. IV, Sec. 2 & Sec. 3(B)

LT Governor

Sec. of State Treasurer

Com. of Agr. Com. of Insc.

By the date of qualification, the candidate shall have attained the age of 25 years, be an elector, and have been a citizen of the United States and of Louisiana for at least the preceding 5 years.

La. Const., Art. IV, Sec. 2

Attorney General

By the date of qualification, the candidate shall have attained the age of 25 years, be an elector, and have been a citizen of the United States and of Louisiana for at least the preceding 5 years and shall have been admitted to the practice of law in Louisiana for at least the 5 years preceding the candidate’s election

La. Const., Art. IV, Sec. 2

Associate Justice,

Supreme Court

The candidate shall have been admitted to the practice of law in Louisiana for at least 10 years for supreme court or court of appeals candidates and 8 years for district court, family court, parish court, or court having solely juvenile jurisdiction candidates, prior to the candidate’s election. The candidate shall have been domiciled in the respective district, circuit, or parish for 1 year preceding the candidate’s election. Elected or appointed incumbent judges are not eligible to run for any elective office other than their own or another judicial office. In order to run for another office, they must resign from their office at least 24 hours prior to the date of qualifying for such other office. A judge appointed to fill a vacancy shall be ineligible as a candidate at the election to fill the vacancy. Candidate must be younger than the mandatory retirement age of 70, and a judge who reaches age 70 while serving a term of office will be allowed to complete the term.

R.S. 42:39 La. Const., Art. V, Sec. 22, 23, 24

Board of Elementary and Secondary Education

The candidate shall be a resident of the district. No person who has served as a member of the board for more than two and one-half terms in three consecutive terms shall be elected or appointed to the board for the succeeding term. This Subparagraph shall not apply to any person elected or appointed to the board prior to the effective date of this Subparagraph (Dec. 8, 2008), except that it shall apply to any term of service of any such person that begins after such date.

R.S. 17:1 B La. Const., Art. VIII, Sec. 3(B)(2)

Senator

The candidate shall have attained the age of 30 years, have been a citizen of the United States for 9 years, and be an inhabitant of Louisiana when elected

R.S. 18:1275(A) U.S.C.A.Const. Art. I §3, cl. 3

Representative

The candidate shall have attained the age of 25 years, have been a citizen of the United States for 7 years, and be an inhabitant of Louisiana when elected.

R.S. 18:1275(B) U.S.C.A. Const. Art. I §2, cl. 2

District Judge

The candidate shall have been admitted to the practice of law in Louisiana for at least 10 years for supreme court or court of appeals candidates and 8 years for district court, family court, parish court, or court having solely juvenile jurisdiction candidates, prior to the candidate’s election. The candidate shall have been domiciled in the respective district, circuit, or parish for 1 year preceding the candidate’s election. Elected or appointed incumbent judges are not eligible to run for any elective office other than their own or another judicial office. In order to run for another office, they must resign from their office at least 24 hours prior to the date of qualifying for such other office. A judge appointed to fill a vacancy shall be ineligible as a candidate at the election to fill the vacancy. Candidate must be younger than the mandatory retirement age of 70, and a judge who reaches age 70 while serving a term of office will be allowed to complete the term

R.S. 42:39 La. Const., Art. V, Sec. 22, 23, 24

Council Member

The candidate shall be an elector of the municipality who at the time of qualification shall have been domiciled and actually resided for at least the immediately preceding year in the municipality. In addition, those elected from wards must be residents of their respective wards at the time of qualifying.

R.S. 33:384 & 385 Attorney General Opinion No. 98-319

Sheriff

Clerk of Court

Assessor

By the date of qualification, the candidate shall have resided in Louisiana for the preceding 2 years and shall have been actually domiciled for the preceding year in the parish from which he seeks election

R.S. 18:451.2

Coroner

The candidate shall be a licensed physician, unless no licensed physician in the parish will accept the office. The coroner shall be a resident of the parish, or a licensed physician who is not a resident of the parish but maintains a full-time medical practice at a principal medical office facility in the parish.

La. Const., Art. V, Sec. 29 R.S. 13:5704

Police Juror

By the date of qualification, the candidate shall have attained the age of 18 years, resided in Louisiana for the preceding 2 years, and been actually domiciled for the preceding year in the district from which the candidate seeks election.

In a parish with 10,000 or more (population), a sitting police juror or parish council member who is appointed to fill a vacancy in the office of Mayor or Parish President is not eligible to run for that office in the election to fill the vacancy

Check Parish Home Rule Charter for qualifications and term limits.

R.S. 33:1225 La. Const., Art. III, Sec. 4