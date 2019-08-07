Come out to the annual Papa George Fairchild Cook-off benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church on Sunday, September 8.

George Fairchild, the first jambalaya champion of the world famous Jambalaya Festival in 1968, would be proud to see jambalaya still being cooked in his honor.

The annual event is held to raise money money for St. Jude. Local cooks from surrounding areas will donate $150 as an entry fee into the competition.

The jambalaya is cooked the way PaPa George Fairchild cooked it back in the 1968 Jambalaya Festival, following original Jambalaya Association rules: no bell peppers or celery, and only basic ingredients of onions, garlic, salt, pepper, hot sauce, rice, and chicken and must be cooked over a wood fire.

The Jambalaya Association will be the judge. Winners announced at 1 p.m. Children's mini-pot starts at 10 a.m. with samples ready at noon.

All ingredients are provided except wood, and it must be cooked with wood. Jambalaya, white beans and bread will be sold for $5 a plate. Pastalaya plates for $7. Cooks will be cooking "in memory" or "in honor" of a loved one who has battled cancer or any other catastrophic disease..

Cooks begin cooking at 6 a.m. Samples are ready at 10:30 a.m. The Bac Trac Band will provide live music at 11:30 a.m.

Attendees may bring a pop-up tent, chairs, etc.

The event features a Big Pot Cook-off, Children's Mini Pots, Raffle, Auction, Fun & Games, Food, Refreshments, Face painting, and Fellowship.

All of the money raised will go to St. Jude to help fund Life-saving research to save lives of children battling cancer and other catastrophic diseases. For more information and pictures visit their website at www.papageorgefairchild.com. Or call Theresa Roy 225-939-6369 or John David Cambre 225-247-5269.

In 11 years, the event has raised over $150,000 for the children of St. Jude.