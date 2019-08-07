"We continue to be blessed with our area HOA's that support our Volunteer Department in the Darrow Community."

Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc of the St. Amant & 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Departments here in Ascension would like to thank the Pelican Point Homeowners Assoiciation for their generous donation this week to the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department which covers the Pelican Point area.

We continue to be blessed with our area HOA's that support our Volunteer Department in the Darrow Community.

Contributed by Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc