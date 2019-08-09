EMS is a vital industry across the nation, with EMT and paramedic positions available in nearly every city. According to a 2017 article from PBS, “So much effort has been put into encouraging high school graduates to go to college for academic degrees rather than for training in industrial and other trades that many of those fields face worker shortages.”

EMS offers a viable career path for those who choose a nontraditional track or a trade path after high school or seek a career change later in life. Training for an EMT lasts three months, and training for a paramedic lasts about 18 months. Paramedics have the opportunity to advance to become a Critical Care Transport paramedic flight paramedic or remote paramedic, or pursue supervisory and management positions.

The National EMS Academy, a sister company to Acadian Ambulance, provides accredited EMT and paramedic training in Louisiana through a partnership with South Louisiana Community College. Two of the National EMS Academy’s campuses are located in Lake Charles and Alexandria.

“The need for paramedics remains constant, so a career in EMS is a promising one for students not interested in an 8-5 desk job,” says National EMS Academy Director Kirk Lacour.

While many people choose to make EMS their lifelong career, the path also provides a solid stepping stone for students who intend to pursue a medical or nursing degree.

