Some of his career highlights include being the starting short stop on the U.S. Olympic Team in 1996, receiving All-American recognition in 1995 and 1996, and being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 1996.

The Gonzales City Council held their regular meeting on August 12. Among agenda items was the announcement that Gonzales received the Community Achievement Award and also, the presentation of a proclamation to Jason Gerald Williams.

The first resolution to authorize the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer to negotiate and sell the naming rights for the PACE Center (performing arts, conference and events) passed. The council members also approved the hiring of an architect and engineers for designing the PACE Center.

The PACE Center is intended to support tourism and economic development for Gonzales while increasing revenue toward restaurants and local hotels and businesses.

Following the discussion on the PACE Center, Mayor Barney D. Arceneaux announced that the city of Gonzales received the Community Achievement Award. “We're very proud to bring this plaque home for the City of Gonzales," Mayor Arceneaux said.

To keep the good news going, the council members presented a Proclamation to Jason Gerald Williams, a St. Amant High School graduate who was recently elected into the Louisiana State University Athletic Hall of Fame.

Some of his career highlights include being the starting short stop on the U.S. Olympic Team in 1996, receiving All-American recognition in 1995 and 1996, and being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 1996.

On behalf of the Gonzales City Council, Mayor Arceneaux presented Williams with a key to the city and congratulated him on his most recent accomplishment.

"The mayor and the city councilmen of Gonzales wish to express our congratulations to Jason Gerald Williams and hereby declare August 12, 2019 as Jason Gerald Williams Day," Mayor Arceneaux said.

During the Engineering Report, a Youth Art Contest was announced in an effort to raise awareness of cleanliness of waterways. There have also been 19 priority roads identified for improvements. However, the budget will determine which roads will be fixed this year.