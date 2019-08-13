Dutchtown senior linebacker Johmel Jolla, Jr., is a player to watch this upcoming season.

The high-school football season is close. You can almost taste it.

In just two more weeks, teams throughout the parish will be playing in their jamboree games. The week after that, they'll officially kick off the regular season.

The 2018 season was a good one for the parish. Five of the six teams reached the playoffs. East Ascension made it to the state quarterfinals, and Ascension Catholic finished as Division-IV runner-up.

It should be another great year for parish football as the many standouts return from last season.

Here is one of the parish football players to watch in 2018:

Johmel Jolla, Jr. (Dutchtown)

One of the best returning defensive players from Ascension Parish will be Dutchtown senior linebacker Johmel Jolla, Jr. As a junior, Jolla was the only Griffin defensive player to make the All-District 5-5A first team. Jolla was a huge component of a Dutchtown defense that gave up just 21 points per game, despite losing starting defensive back Jordan Jackson for the second half of the season.

