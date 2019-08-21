Vernon Parish Schools Menu
Thu
Aug. 22
Breakfast
Cheese Toast
Hashbrowns
Fruit
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
Pork Roast w/Gravy
Fluffy W.G. Rice
Sweet Peas
Fruit
Sherbet
W.W. Roll
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk
Fri
Aug. 23
Breakfast
Scrambled Egg
Biscuit
Strawberry & Banana
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
Chili w/Hot Dog
W.W. Bun
French Fries
Ranch Style Beans
Watermelon
Coleslaw
Choice of Milk
Mon
Aug. 26
Breakfast
Waffles
Fruit
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
Chicken Shoestrings
Mashed potatoes
Gravy
Green Beans
Mixed Fruit
W. W. Roll
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk
Tue
Aug. 27
Breakfast
Cereal
Buttered Toast
Pineapple Tidbits
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
W. G. Spaghetti
Meat Sauce
Steam Corn
Toss Salad Cup
W. W. Garlic Bread
Cantaloupe
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk
Wed
Aug 28
Breakfast
Cinnamon Rolls
Hashbrowns
Chilled Peaches
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk
Lunch
Corn Dog
Baked Beans
Oven Baked Fries
Mixed Fruit
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk