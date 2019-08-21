Wednesday

Aug 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM


Vernon Parish Schools Menu

Thu
Aug. 22

Breakfast

Cheese Toast
Hashbrowns   
Fruit
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk

Lunch

Pork Roast w/Gravy
Fluffy W.G. Rice
Sweet Peas
Fruit
Sherbet
W.W.  Roll
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk

Fri
Aug. 23

Breakfast

Scrambled Egg 
Biscuit   
Strawberry & Banana
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk

Lunch

Chili w/Hot Dog
W.W. Bun
French Fries
Ranch Style Beans
Watermelon
Coleslaw
Choice of Milk

Mon
Aug. 26

Breakfast

Waffles
Fruit
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk

Lunch

Chicken Shoestrings
Mashed potatoes
Gravy
Green Beans
Mixed Fruit
W. W. Roll
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk

Tue
Aug. 27

Breakfast

Cereal
Buttered Toast
Pineapple Tidbits
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk

Lunch

W. G. Spaghetti
Meat Sauce
Steam Corn
Toss Salad Cup
W. W. Garlic Bread
Cantaloupe
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk

Wed
Aug 28

Breakfast

Cinnamon Rolls
Hashbrowns
Chilled Peaches
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk

Lunch

Corn Dog
Baked Beans
Oven Baked Fries
Mixed Fruit
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk