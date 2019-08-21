The Legislative Act of March 30, 1871 that created Vernon Parish has sixteen sections. Section Six of the sixteen sections created a parish seat to be located on or near Bayou Castor in Section 23, Township 2, Range 7. Even though Dr. Edmond E. Smart founded Leesville, his father, Senator John Rowell Smart, named Leesville after General Robert E. Lee.

The parish seat grew very slowly. The community received a post office on August 22, 1873 with a population of 95 with Isaac O. Winfree as postmaster. The first school in 1876 had one teacher, Theodosia Burr Smart. An 1876 map of Vernon Parish by S. H. Lockett has Huddleston as the center of transportation with no east-west road through Leesville.

In 1890 Ward One had a population of 737, fifth in population of the six wards. With the coming of the KCS Railroad in 1897, Ward One's 1900 population increased to 2,027, of which 1,148 lived in Leesville. With the 1,000 population needed to incorporate as a town, Leesville incorporated on February 15, 1900, never to be a village.

Leesville's government consisted of a mayor, alderman-at-large (mayor pro tem), and one alderman for each of the four wards. From 1900 to 1930 they were elected for two-year terms. From 1900 to present-day (2019) Leesville has had 21 mayors. Ten of the 21 mayors were:

1. Sterling Robert "Les" Richardson, 1900-1902 - Les was born in Texas in March of 1865. He lived in Claiborne Parish in 1870 and 1880. In Leesville he worked as an insurance agent in 1900 and editor in 1910. After his term as mayor he moved to Shreveport and died in Caddo Parish on February 20, 1928. He is buried in Claiborne Parish, cemetery unknown.



2. Dr. Prior/Pryor W. Lea, 1902-1904 - Prior was born in Louisiana/Mississippi on March 7, 1872 to Benjamin and Clara Lea. In 1880 he lived in East Feliciana Parish. Pryor moved to Leesville and worked as a dentist. In 1900 he lived in the household of Andrew Winfree. After he left Leesville he moved to Robeline then to Shreveport where he died on April 5, 1941. He is buried alone in Summer Grove Cemetery in Caddo Parish. (NOTE: ACCORDING TO A GOOD HOME FOR A POOR MAN, LEESVILLE'S SECOND MAYOR WAS DR. W. R. LEE)



3. Thomas Wintle, 1904-1906 - Thomas was born on December 11, 1861 in Gloucestershire, England to Alfred and Mary James Wintle. He arrived in the U.S. in 1878. In 1885 he lived in Pittsburg, Kansas with his wife, Nellie. In 1900 he lived in Leesville on Pine Street and worked as a steam engineer and machinist for Nona Mills Lumber Co. Thomas died in Hot Springs, Arkansas on September 4, 1907 and was brought home and buried in Leesville Cemetery.



4. Henry T. Booker, 1906-1910 - Henry was born on November 21, 1852 in Newton, TX to Thomas James and Margaret Stephenson Booker. His mother died in 1859. In 1880 he married Callie Seastrunk. Henry moved to Leesville between 1900-1910 and worked as a sawmill bookkeeper for Nona Mills Lumber Co. living on Church Street. Henry died on September 6, 1935 and is buried in Leesville Cemetery.



5. Thomas Wilkerson Harris, Jr., 1910-1912 - Thomas was born on January 28, 1856 in Texas to Thomas Wilkerson, Sr. and Caroline Burford Harris. His mother died in 1861. Thomas married late in life at 44 to Della Phillips in Smith Co., TX in 1900. He moved to Leesville between 1900-1910 and took a job as a sawmill wood yard foreman for Nona Mills Lumber Co. Thomas died on April 17, 1921 and is buried in Leesville Cemetery.



6. Dr. Francis Collingwood Watson, 1912-1916 - Francis was born on March 4, 1876 in Alabama to Theodore H. and Sarah ___ Watson. In 1900 he lived in Lake Charles as a boarder of Jane Shattuck on Division Street. He married Aurora Magee in 1902. Francis died in Pineville on September 30, 1926 and is buried in Orange Grove Cemetery. (NOTE: ACCORDING TO TALL PINES II, LEESVILLE'S SIXTH MAYOR WAS T. A. WATSON)



7. Isaac Clarence Boyd, 1916-1918 - Isaac was born on May 8, 1885 in Cora in Vernon Parish to Andrew Jackson and Elizabeth Bunch Boyd. He grew up in Ward Five. In 1910 he married Ada Lee Stakes. In 1910 he lived in Leesville on Second Street as a boarder in the household of Hattie N. Smart. Isaac died on June 12, 1918 at 33 years of age and is buried in Leesville Cemetery.



8. Thomas Jefferson Davis, 1918-1920/22 - Thomas was born on December 27, 1864 in Sugartown to Dooley Beal and Martha Franklin Davis. In his lifetime he lived in Wards Four and Five of Vernon Parish. Thomas married Nancy Brady in 1888 who died in 1904, then Susan Brady in 1905. From 1896 to 1908 he served as sheriff. After leaving Leesville he moved to San Antonio, TX where he died on November 17, 1952 and is buried in Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio, TX.



9,11, & 13. Oscar Edmund Morris, 1920/22-1928, 1930-1934, & 1942-1950 - Oscar was born on August 6, 1893 in Bossier Parish to Jeff B. and Mary Pope Morris. He married Beulah L. Dennis. Oscar grew up in Shreveport moving to Vernon Parish between 1917-1920. In 1920 he listed his occupation as deputy clerk of court and in 1940 as an auditor working for LA Revenue Dept. He died on January 4, 1969 and is buried in Leesville Cemetery.



10. Lawson Dee Woosley, 1928-1930 - Lawson was born in Franklin Co., TN on December 2, 1880 to Joshua and Nannie Leslie Woosley. In 1910 he lived in Leesville on Taylor St. as an accountant and lumber bidder. In 1920 and 1930 he recorded his occupation as an attorney. After leaving Leesville he moved to Lincoln Co., TN. He died on January 17, 1951 in Davidson Co., TN and is buried in Leesville Cemetery.