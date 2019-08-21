The Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum for local state-level candidates on Tuesday, August 27 at the Leesville Country Club located at 331 Country Club Road.

This will be an opportunity to meet the candidates and hear their platform.

The following candidates will be in attendance.

Candidates running for State Senator District 30 are James K. Armes, III, Brett Geymann, Renee’ Hoffpauir-Klann, and Mike Reese.

Candidates running for State Senator District 24 are Willie Banks, Greg Lord and Rodney Schamerhorn.

Candidates running for House of Representatives District 30 are A. C. “Chuck” Dowden, Jr., Sam Fultonm Jr. and Charles “Chuck” Owen.

The event will feature a BBQ dinner sponsored by Chaparral Apartments, Christina Lord, MD, K & R Furniture and KJAE-PENE Broadcasting Co.

RSVP is required via email to chambervernonparish@hotmail.com or by calling (337) 238-0349.