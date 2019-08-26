Donaldsonville experienced their first live action of the season as they hosted Baker in a fall scrimmage game at their practice field on Thursday evening.

The Donaldsonville Tigers didn't get as much work in as they wanted to last Thursday, but they were able to at least get their feet wet.

Unfortunately, less than an hour into the contest, the game had to be delayed due to a lighting strike from six miles away. While the players were in their respective locker rooms, a heavy rain began to pound the area.

With the weather being so tumultuous, it was decided by both schools to cut the scrimmage short.

Although, the game wasn't a complete wash. Both teams did get to see their first-team offenses and defenses play for two lengthly segments.

The Donaldsonville defense got off to a slow start.

In the first segment of the scrimmage, Baker's first-team offense drove the ball downfield with ease, doing most of their damage on the ground. However, as they moved themselves inside the 5-yard line, the Tiger defense forced a fumble, which they recovered.

The Donaldsonville defense was dominant during the second segment. Not only did they not allow Baker to cross midfield, but they forced another turnover--this time an interception.

The Tigers are coming off of a very strong season defensively. In 2018, they gave up just 19 points per game. They held their opponents to 14 points or less in five of their 10 regular-season matchups.

Many great players return from that unit--including first-team all-district linebacker Trevon Dunn. Also returning are Jaquaivus Tenner and Brandon Williams.

The Tiger defense is transitioning this season from a 4-3 to a 3-4.

“We’re a little thin up front this year," Tiger head coach Brian Richardson said. "We’re low on those big, defensive linemen we usually have, so we’re changing our defense. That’ll allow us to get more of those fast linebackers out on the field.”

As well as the defense played on Thursday evening, the offense had their share of struggles. They had trouble moving the ball in both of their segments.

Rushing yards were hard to come by, but they had the most success when D'Andre Johnson had the ball in his hands.

Treveyon Brown returns as the Tigers' starting quarterback after becoming their starter as a freshman last season.

Brown wasn't asked to do much passing during the scrimmage. He was picked off once.

Like the defense, the offense is also making a transition this season. They're changing from the spread to the pistol.

Baker was good competition for the Tigers to prepare themselves for the season. The Buffalos had a resurgent 2018, going 6-4 during the regular season and reaching the second round of the playoffs.

The two teams were district foes for two seasons when they both played in District 7-3A.

Donaldsonville is now all set for their jamboree. They'll make the trip to St. James High on Friday night.

There, they'll meat Eleanor McMain. McMain plays in Class 4A, and they'll be desperate for a little success against the Tigers. They are coming off of a winless campaign in 2018.