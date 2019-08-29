Aug. 16-22

Inmate Pop. 203

Aug. 16

Taniella Broussard - DOCID felony probation revoked

Kenneth Crockett - DOCID

Kershawn Davis - DOCID

Michael Elliot - DOCID

Zane Elliot - DOCID

Lorin Henderson - 40:966.C possession of schedule one narcotic - synthetic marijuana $2,500

Maurice Jackson - C.CR.P. ART 202 non-payment of child support; 40:966.A.1 produce, manufacture, distribute or dispense or possess with intent to produce, manufacture, distribute, or dispense, a controlled dangerous substance or controlled substance analogue classified in schedule one - heroin $75,000; 40:967.A.1 produce, manufacture, distribute or dispense or possess with intent to produce, manufacture, distribute, or dispense, a controlled dangerous substance or controlled substance analogue classified in schedule two - cocaine $75,000; 40:967.A.1 produce, manufacture, distribute or dispense or possess with intent to produce, manufacture, distribute, or dispense, a controlled dangerous substance or controlled substance analogue classified in schedule two - crack cocaine $75,000

Samantha Lanbright - DOCID

James Marler - 47:536 using a false or fictitious name or address in any application for the registration of any vehicle, or to make a false statement or knowingly to conceal a material fact or otherwise commit a fraud in any such application $2,000; 32:415 driving while suspended $2,000; 14:108.1 resisting an officer $10,000; C.CR.P. ART 575 fugitive warrant for Allen Parish; 14:99 reckless operation $5,000; 32:64 speeding $2,000; 32:123 stop or yield sign violation $2,000

Brittany Ravia - C.CR.P. ART 202 unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying screen test

Aug. 17

Willie Carmouche - C.CR.P. ART 575; 40:966E possession of synthetic marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids $2,000 40:1023 prohibited acts $2,000

Kyle Kehle - DOCID

Effie Laughlin - 14:108 resisting an officer $1,500; 14:63 criminal trespass; 14:103 disturbing the peace $1,000; 14:62.3 unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling $2,500

Taylor Mayberry - 40:967.C (two counts) possession of schedule two narcotics $12,500

Aug. 18

Curtis Long - 14:63.3 entry on or remaining in place after being forbidden $1,500.00; 40:1023 prohibited acts

Aug. 19

Jarrett Allen - C.CR.P. ART 202 original charge - possession of a stolen firearm

Ashley Brister - 14:104 keeping a disorderly place $25,000

Billy Fafard - C.CR.P. ART 202 failure to appear

Michael McClendon - failed to complete drug treatment program

Courtland Wysinger - C.CR.P. ART 899 contempt of court

Aug. 20

Jessica Isabell - 40:968.C possession of schedule three narcotics - suboxone $20,000

Princess Simmons - 14:98 operating a vehicle while intoxicated $5,000; 32:415 driving while suspended $100; 32:300 possession of alcohol in a vehicle $50; 32:79 improper lane usage $50

Sara White - C.CR.P. ART 202 failure to appear original charge - simple battery

Aug. 21

Tyler Campbell - 14:67.15 theft of a firearm $35,000

Cornelius Mahaffey - 40:967.A.1 produce, manufacture, distribute or dispense or possess with intent to produce, manufacture, distribute, or dispense, a controlled dangerous substance or controlled substance analogue classified in schedule two - felony $400,000

Fallon Vegaroman - 40:969.C possession of schedule four narcotics (four counts); 14:67 theft

Cedric Washington - C.CR.P. ART 883 two day sentence

Aug. 22

Danny Bailey - C.CR.P. ART 202 original charge - simple criminal damage to property

Walter Benoit - probation violation

Clotel Brazzle - 14:35 simple battery; 14:103 disturbing the peace

Blake Crocker - 14:67 theft

Christopher Furr - C.CR.P. ART 900

Ryan Harrison - C.CR.P. ART 202 possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace $3,000; C.CR.P. ART 202 original charge - possession of methamphetamine (less than two grams) $10,000

Kimberly Johnson - 40:967.C possession of schedule two narcotics - crack cocaine $2,000; C.CR.P. ART 899 probation warrant