The Third Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, out of Schofield Barracks, Hawaii well be conducting convoy operations from Sept. 8-13 from Port Arthur, Texas, to Fort Polk, Louisiana, for Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Rotation 19-10. Convoy operations and line haul movements will take place on those dates between 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Starting point is the port of Port Arthur, Texas.

From there convoys depart West Lakeshore Drive and turn left onto Houston Ave. They will turn left on Texas State Highway 87/16th St/W Gulfway Dr. then right onto TX-82 W.

The rest of the convoy directions include taking the ramp onto TX-73 east to U.S. 287 North /US-69 N/US-96 N/Memorial BLVD toward Beaumont/Airport and will merge onto I-20 East until it reaches US-90 towards Lake Charles. The convoy will take exit 861A to merge onto TX 12-E toward Mauriceville/Deweyville. It continues on LA-12 E to LA 109 N to LA 27 north.

The convoy will end up on U.S. 171 north in DeRidder, then will make a turn on LA-10 east.

Both Vernon Parish and Beauregard Parish local authorities have been notified and will provide support at all major intersections along this route.

Motorists please use caution.