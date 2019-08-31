Labor Day typically marks the end of summer and many celebrate the long weekend through travel, time outdoors, backyard cookouts and alcohol. We want everyone to enjoy a safe celebration, so we’d like to share some safety tips:

Drive safely and don’t text while driving. Labor Day typically sees extra traffic on the roads, and drivers need to be alert and pay attention.

Designate someone to keep an eye on swimmers, whether children or adults. Make sure younger children are within arm’s reach in the pool, and never drink alcohol while swimming or supervising swimmers.

Provide shade, like umbrellas or covered picnic areas, to reduce sun exposure for yourself and your guests. A hat and sunglasses can offer extra coverage. Don’t forget to reapply sunscreen after two hours of sun exposure.

Before you break out the grill, make sure it has been thoroughly cleaned. Dirty grills, particularly propane ones, cause many injuries. Keep items that you don’t want grilled away from the flame, and don’t wear loose clothing.

After your barbecue is over, make sure coals are completely out or the propane is turned off.

Never drink and drive. If you are drinking, find a designated driver or call a cab or ridesharing service. If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure guests do not drink and drive.

Consume plenty of water in addition to your beverage of choice and don’t drink on an empty stomach.

Don’t hesitate to call 911 if anything goes wrong. We want you to have an enjoyable Labor Day weekend, and our crews will be working hard all weekend to respond when our communities need us.

