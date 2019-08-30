The Louisiana State Police announced the arrest of a Probation and Parole Officer. A complaint
was filed against Corey James Quebedeaux, of DeRidder, claiming that Quebedeaux had an
inappropriate sexual relationship with a female parolee that he had supervised.
The complaint was filed earlier this month.
Detectives with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) investigated the complaint and obtained an
arrest warrant for Quebedeaux.
He was arrested on Tuesday, August 27 without incident, and booked into the Vernon Parish
Sheriff’s Office Jail.
If convicted, Quebedeaux could face up to five years in prison at hard labor. The Louisiana
State Police have encouraged the public who have complaints to visit lsp.org and click on the
suspicious activity link.
That link leads to the LSP online reporting system, where residents can report suspicious
activity in a secure manner. The system will bring the report to the appropriate investigators.