Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on September 1, 2019, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on LA Hwy 44 (N. Burnside Ave.) north of LA Hwy 935 (E. Bayou Narcisse Rd.) in Ascension Parish. The crash took the life of 32-year-old Darryl Dean of Gonzales.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as 37-year-old Ferika Tureaud of Gonzales was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 44 in a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle. At the same time, Dean was walking in the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 44. Tureaud was unable to avoid Dean, and as a result the Volkswagen struck Dean as he was walking in the roadway.

Dean sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment on his part is unknown, but a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis.

Tureaud was properly restrained and was not injured. Tureaud was given a chemical breath test, which showed she was over the legal BAC limit. Troopers arrested Tureaud and booked her into the Ascension Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide. This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person's ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

