The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending August 29 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

August 22

Ricks, Danny, 36, 219 E ARROW STREET, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Hit and Run Driving

Beauchamp, Brian, 38, 8889 CORLETT DR, BATON ROUGE, Stalking

Robinson, Eric Elwin, Jr, 26, 102 W SEVENTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Child Passenger Restraint System, Hit and Run Driving, Domestic Abuse Battery; Pregnant Victim

Millet, Michael Paul, 34, 17140 HWY 44 -18, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Brown, Charlie, Jr, 49, 17085 CHARLIE BROWN RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Cheong, Marcy L, 30, 14119 ADAM ARCENEAUX DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Skinner, Raekwon Isaih, 22, 182 PETERVILLE LN, Bell Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Parker, Mitchel J, 43, 47078 HWY 937, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Mitchell, Brandy M, 39, 48197 SAM MARTIN RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Adair, Pamela Nicole, 35, 37387 DUTTON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Andermann, Hunter Paul, 34, 6525 AUDUBON BLVD, SORRENTO, Owner to Secure Registration, Following Vehicles, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Hit and Run Driving

Templet, Tiffini Lynn, 37, 13350 J B TEMPLET RD, GONZALES, Possession of Heroin

Eddy, Kirsten Renee, 20, 13350 J B TEMPLET RD, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of Heroin

Sanders, Philip Augustus, 41, 14180 HWY 44 LOT 23, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Obstruction of Justice/ Destruction/ Damage/ Vandalism, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Miles, Bruce Sterling, 52, 832 EAST ST, Houma, Parole Violation, Obstruction of Justice/ Destruction/ Damage/ Vandalism, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Chaumont, Scott M, 54, 1322A DULLES DR, Lafayette, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Mitchell, Jarrous Kimo, 23, 15449 PALMETTO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, State Probation Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

August 23

Schouest, Gage, 18, 41477 SMITH HART RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Grayson, Saintnicholas Lebaron, 31, 18564 PERKINS OAKS, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery, Purse Snatching

Batiste, Renwick, Jr, 27, 13505 ORLEANS DR, GONZALES, Forgery, Theft over $25k (Felony)

Ursin, Ashtin, 18, 41060 MERRITT EVANS RD A202, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Brooks, Frank S, IV, 30, 114 PINE ST 112, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

PHELPS, LOGAN ANDREW, 23, 5315 PARKFOREST DR, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer

Brown, Darryl , 23, 39011 VENUS AVE, DARROW, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Brown, Mike Darrel, 24, 37313 HWY 74 149, GEISMAR, Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of a Schedule V CDS, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Johnson, Jeffery A, II, 40, 1415 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Robertson, Gary Lee, 36, 13170 DUTCHTOWN POINT AVE, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Parole Violation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Leblanc, Reynold Joseph, III, 48, 2801 S DIANE, Gonzales, Simple Assault, Hate Crimes, Simple Robbery

Rodriguez, Victoria Lynn, 18, 756 S SAMMY ST, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Battery, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Maes, James Ryan, 29, 2560 SANDPIPER CIR, Marrero, Resisting an Officer

Ward, Korey, 25, 5747 DECATUR DR, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer

Gray, Vernon, III, 35, 18099 BEECHWOOD SUB'D RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Abandonment, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Levy, Graclyn N, 40, 421 W BLUEBIRD ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Otoole, Patricia Anne, 26, 15844 S ST LANDRY AVE, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bennett, Derrick T, 48, 15156 BRAUD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

August 24

McDonald, Lawrence Andrew, 62, 858 WEATHERLY ST, Kosciusko, MS, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Alsay, Latrell Michell , 21, 711 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Aikens, Joy Lynn, 48, 16118 AIKENS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Avara, Jan, 32, 15245 PALOMINO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Breaux, Melvin Samuel, Jr, 36, 1218 BRYANT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Smith, Melanie, 34, 41375 MERRITT EVANS RD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things over $25k (Felony)

Green, Frank, 40, 10209 AVENUE M, Baton rouge, Possession of Heroin, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Griffin, Joey, 39, 909 BLACKLEBERRY, Jasper, AL, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Mullings, Jacob Anthony, 34, 16100 ACADIA DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000, Reckless Operation

House, Angela D, 39, 18124 PINEHURST DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony)

August 25

Jackson, Jamal, 29, 38511 ARROWHEAD DR, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture/Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

Tyler, David, 35, 3177 JONES RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Second Degree Battery, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

McGehee, Matthew Pelham, 36, 7699 OLD PASCAGOULA RD, Theodore, AL, PARKING IN HANDICAPPED PARKING SPACE, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Hit and Run Driving

Fisher, Charles, Jr, 20, 929 ELIZABETH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rossi, Vance M, 27, 12470 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Johnson, Vintrice C, 42, 2936 68TH AVE, Baton Rouge, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Harvey, Thaddeus C, 30, 37307 ANDERSON RD, Geismar, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Batiste, Vonzell Dontrell, 30, 925 MAGINNIS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Parole Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Riley, Derrick J, 37, 502 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Second Degree Battery

August 26

Banks, David, III, 52, 975 MAYER DOC FOLEY, WHITE CASTLE, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, When Lighted Lamps are Required, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Bell, James Ezeff, 37, 1321 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Assault

Taylor, Dominique, 27, 7733 N MARIBEL CT, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, In For Court

Jones, Michael G, III, 20, 41191 CITADEL DR, SORRENTO, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)

Brock, Jeremy W, 33, 40396 ALBERT AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders, Violations of Protective Orders

Campbell, Daniel Joseph, 52, 43287 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Taylor, Justin, 52, 708 DAWES DR, DENHAM SPRINGS, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Cornett, Madison, 18, 8410 ST AMANT ST, SORRENTO, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Darville, Travis Jermaine, 43, 12371 DECK BLVD, GEISMAR, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Possession of Marijuana more than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Curtis, Chaise N, 36, 12371 DECK BLVD, GEISMAR, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Cherry, Charles Jason, Jr, 21, 11286 DELEE RD, Norwood, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Schedule I CDS, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Vehicle License Required

August 27

Chastant, Jacob S, 43, 42350 CHURCHPOINT RD, GONZALES, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Daigle, Edward, 45, 40520 MISTY OAK CT, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Leblanc, Ashley, 36, 15280 HOLTON RD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

York, Sarahlyn C, 30, 2384 LEMANVILLE CUTOFF RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Surety

Kirby, Shawn Anthony, 53, 1755 COLLEGE DR, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Bank Fraud

Mitchell, Irving Bobby, 37, 16524 SHIRLEYVILLE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone)

Guitreau, Marvin, 48, 40342 SYCAMORE AVE, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders

Debate, Larry Joseph, 35, 18014 AUTUMN VIEW DR APT 19, PRAIRIEVILLE, State Probation Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

August 28

Pizzolato, Daryl, Jr, 51, 18353 DONNA ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000

Benton, Summer Anne, 48, 333 ATKINSON ST, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, All Drivers must Secure License, Following Vehicles, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Savoy, Carl Hoyt, 42, 17148 DYKES ROAD, Livingston, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of Justice/ Destruction/ Damage/ Vandalism, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Heroin

Tharpe, Christopher, 39, 1109 FLORIDA BLVD, Denham Springs, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of Heroin

Millien, Marvin, 30, 502 W SIXTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Parole Violation, Tail lamps, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Resisting an Officer, Reckless Operation, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Spann, Anna Elizabeth, 33, HOMELESS, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Jasper, Brandon, 30, 17331 W AUTUMN WOODS, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Giles, Jason Gene, 36, 38174 SMITH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Expired MVI, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, Driver must be Licensed, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Kleinpeter, Devin Allen, 23, 8020 PENNTH AVE A, Baton Rouge, Forgery, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Calligan, Marcus, Jr, 20, 1132 ORANGEWOOD, Baton Rouge, Battery of a dating partner

Nord, Rayven, 21, 981 TIFTON DRIVE DR, Baton Rouge, Battery of a dating partner

Lopez, Alexander, 29, 42421 HWY 30 29, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Assault, Battery of a dating partner; Strangulation (Felony)

Guitreau, Derek L, 55, 39344 CAMP DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of a Schedule V CDS, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Landry, James Christopher, 30, 305 BELLE ROSE LN, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

August 29

Kirklin, Kyler Kevin, 19, 8336 DEBATE ST, SORRENTO, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)