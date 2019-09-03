During the regular meeting on Aug. 27, the Council approved a motion to terminate SPL Consulting, and enter into an agreement with Curtis Environmental Services.

The Donaldsonville City Council agreed to terminate the city's current wastewater consulting company, and to hire a new firm for the necessary services.

During the regular meeting on Aug. 27, the Council approved a motion to terminate SPL Consulting, and enter into an agreement with Curtis Environmental Services.

The vote was 4-0 in favor of the change. Council Chairman Raymond Aucoin was absent.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan Sr. said he has met with Curtis Environmental Services twice.

The new company will take wastewater samples, and complete testing and reports, he said.

Previously, samples were collected by city employees and brought to either Baton Rouge or LaPlace for testing.

The new company will eliminate the need for a city worker spending time on sample collection, freeing them up to work in the streets department instead, according to Sullivan.

The mayor expects the company to check the wastewater plant once a week and file a report.

Sullivan said he had been unable to reach SPL Consulting despite several attempts to contact their representative, prompting the city to move into the new agreement.

The mayor added that the fees for the new company will be slightly lower than the previous firm.

In other matters before the Council Tuesday:

--City officials plan to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the new fire station along Marchand Drive on Sept. 26, according to Community Development Director Lee Melancon.

Fire Chief James MacDonald said the contractor expects to cross the substantial completion milestone on Sept. 1.

Over the next 15 days, the crew will go over a punch-list as they wrap up construction, the fire chief said.

--The Council approved the opening of the sealed bid for a new vehicle to be used by the mayor.

The advertisement for bids was published in the city's official journal twice. Bids were due by Aug. 23 at 11:30 a.m.

One bid was received. It was from Gerry Lane Chevrolet, and it met all specifications.

The vehicle will be a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT. The bid was $43,838.

--The Council voted to approve the rental of the Lemann Memorial Center at a reduced rate for the non-profit Donaldsonville High School Alumni Association.

The group will hold its annual fundraiser event Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

The association will rent the building for $250.