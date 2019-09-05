A man from Anacoco was recently returned to prison.

Jonathan Y. Enriquez escaped from the Sabine Parish Detention Center on August 21. Enriquez was serving a two-year sentence on drug charges.

In a surprising twist, Enriquez would have been released from prison in October of this year.

A week after he escaped, Enriquez went to Walmart in Bossier City on September 2. He was then involved in an altercation at the store which resulted in him being arrested for simple battery and theft. Enriquez allegedly tried to take items from the store without paying for them.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and arrested him. He was subsequently booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center. Once it was discovered that he was an escaped prisoner he was additionally charged with simple escape.

Enriquez faces at least two additional years in prison for the escape charge. The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office has also stated that he now faces the loss of good time credits accumulated through the Department of Corrections.