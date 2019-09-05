More details have emerged regarding the bone that was discovered in Toledo Bend Lake over the holiday weekend.

The boater marked the area that he found the bone with a GPS and contacted the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office has received the lab results about the bone and is able to make a definitive claim to its origin.

The following statement was released from Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox:

“On September 2nd the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area located around the Fin and Feather, located in the 200 block of Fin and Feather Drive. The call was regarding a possible human bone, discovered by boaters, near the Resort ramp. Deputies arrived and processed the bone, as well as taking photographs to reflect the bones measurements.

On September 3rd the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office forwarded all of the information about the bone to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory in Baton Rouge. The forensic specialists there were able to determine that the bone was not a human bone, but rather a leg bone from a species of cattle. They were able to determine that the bone had been submerged in the lake for a long time.

The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the LSU FACES Laboratory for their expertise and quick response during this incident, which allowed the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.”