A quick look at Friday night's games.

Mangham at Rosepine, 7 p.m.

The Eagles are coming off a 10-0 regular season that ended in the second round of the playoffs.

They will need to replace a lot of production with the graduation of quarterback Seth Ducote and running back Seth Shirley, but Rosepine will roll out LSU baseball commit Ethan Frey behind center and Braden Nolen at running back to make up that production,

Expect the Eagles to air it out more this season to receivers Garrett Mayfield and Josh Cummings as they try to find their identity.

Mangham went 3-7 last year and missed the playoffs.

Rosepine opens up its season against Mangham, which went 3-7 last year in Class 2A.

Northwood-Lena at Pickering, 7 p.m.

Pickering is hoping to turn the tide this season after winning just one game in the past two seasons, and it starts Friday night against Northwood-Lena.

The Gators do not bring back a lot of production from last season, when they went 3-8, including a loss in the first round of the playoffs.

The Red Devils return starting quarterback Braden LeBato, who is in charge of orchestrating the offense and getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers.

Pickering has explosive player makers in Evan Fernandez, Gregory Jones and Marlon Freeney.

If Pickering can win the game upfront, it should be able to move the ball and start the season on a high note.

Merryville at Mamou, 7 p.m.

Merryville head coach Randy Jones knows his team needs early wins to gain confidence, but the Panthers have struggled in early season games over the last few years.

First up for Merryville is Mamou, which went 0-10 last season, while struggling on offense throughout the year. The Demons averaged just 150 total yards a game last season behind dual-threat quarterback Daylon Ardoin. Linebacker Parker Granger was their leading tackler, averaging over 10 tackles a game.

The Panthers return running back Cam'ron Williams who excelled in his first year at the varsity level. The sophomore picked up 912 rushing yards as a freshman and will, once again, be a big part of the offense.

Merryville wants to have more balance on offense with quarterback Blaise Duncan and receivers Ross Cournoyer and Zack Cleveland.

East Beauregard at Kinder, Thursday, 7 p.m.

East Beauregard dropped back down to Class 1A this season but starts its season against a top team in Class 2A.

The Trojans take on Kinder in their opener, who was the No. 7 seed last season with a record of 7-5.

The Yellowjackets went up against powerhouses Welsh and Notre Dame the last few seasons and won the state championship in 2015.

The two schools are located just 29.5 miles away from each other, setting up an area clash.

The Trojans are now under head coach Ronnie Simmons who took the helm from Gordy Glaser following his retirement.

East Beauregard remains in its double-wing, double-tight offense, which will keep it in the game. The Trojans return just three starters on defense and go up an offense that put up 27 points per game last year.

East Beauregard will feature Jackson Lewis and Jacob Gimnich on the ground, along with a slew of other ball carriers. The Trojans also return four starters on the offensive line – a key to their running attack.