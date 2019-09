A complaint has been filed with the BPSO claiming that a student has made threats again Merryville High School.

According to the BPSO both they and the School Board have been made aware of the complaint and are investigating it. The BPSO stated that the safety of the students are their number one concern and they will ensure that students will be safe. No other details are available at this time. The Beauregard Daily News will post more information as it becomes available.