Since the schedules were released, area football fans circled Week 2 on their calendars.

Fans have a reason to be excited with Leesville taking on Lake Charles College Prep – a matchup of two of the hottest teams in southwest Louisiana.

The Trailblazers feature top-notch skill players across the board, most with scholarship offers to Division I schools.

"They have speed on both sides of the football," Leesville head coach Robert Causey said. "Every skill player that they have will play college football in the next two or three years. Not many schools have a 40-man roster with that many kids that can do that in this part of the state. They have done a good job of collecting talent, and they are well-coached. It's going to be tough to defend, and it's going to be tough for our offensive line. They swarm to the ball with their defensive scheme. They take away what you do best."

The Wampus Cats are coming off its first undefeated regular season, a deep playoff run and a gutsy overtime win in their first game of the season against Jennings.

"We could have laid down in the second quarter down by 14," Causey said. "Our kids wouldn't quit, and it was going bad for us. Our kids just kept fighting and fighting. They just kept playing. You're not always going to win, and I told them that you're never a loser unless you lay down. Just because you don't win doesn't mean you don't win. There are a lot of life lessons to learn if you give it everything you have."

Lake Charles College Prep offense has two vertical threats on the outside – Jaylen Joseph and University of Miami recruit Solomon Lewis.

Trevonte Citizen and Orenthal Lewis hold down the running game, and Dillon Simon orchestrates the offense behind center.

"We have to just play our game," Causey said. "We have to do what we do the best we can and do the fundamentals – line up right, getting off blocks and tackling. Offensively, you line up right in the formation and follow your blocking roles.

"We can only concentrate on what we do, because you can't replicate that in practice."

Although the Trailblazers have a lot of firepower, Leesville is not lacking in playmakers.

Running back Caleb Gallashaw racked up 181 yards and four touchdowns last week, and D'Ante Gallashaw averaged over six yards a carry against Jennings.

Jacob Mount is in his second season at quarterback, and Noah Allain is the team's Swiss Army knife – passing, receiving and running.

"We played against a kid last year who is now a quarterback at the University of Maryland," Causey said. "We approached it like we're 0-0. It doesn't matter who we play. We have to look at this like a marathon and not a special game, no matter who it is. It's not disrespectful to them, because then what about Washington-Marion next week? We have to stay focused on our opponent this week and get better."

Causey wants to keep his approach simple and put his guys in the best position to be effective.

"You have to see what they do in the game and hope we have answers for it," he said. "Hopefully, we can block with those answers. That's our game plan on both sides of the ball – stick to our game plan and make adjustments. It's about execution. We overcomplicate the game of football by being fancy and trying to put our own spin on it. It still comes down to blocking and tackling."