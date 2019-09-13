Michelle Desoto, the instructor provided one-on-one feedback to each student. She stressed the importance of having this valuable skill.

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension held a CPR Certification Course on September 7. The class was open to the community and provided life-saving techniques in case of an emergency.

It was a small class which provided a lot of hands-on training with CPR dolls. The dolls provided feedback through flashing lights, allowing the students to make immediate corrections.

According to the most recent data on the American Heart Association website, "nearly 45 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims survived when bystander CPR was administered." Which means the students at this CPR course could very well save someone's life.

"I think it's important for everyone to know CPR," Desoto said.

CPR is vitally important once the heart stops beating, because it keeps that person's blood flow active.

This increases their odds for survival while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive, according to the American Heart Association.

"You never know where you're going to be when someone may need your help," said Desoto.

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension has several other classes and group activities in the coming weeks. For an extensive list visit the Our Lady of the Lake Ascension website.