Financial analysis website wallethub.com released it’s list of “Most Fun Cities in America” , and New Orleans is ranked in a pretty high spot on the list.

Out of 182 cities on the list, New Orleans ranked in at No. 12 overall.

Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez spoke about what makes New Orleans a popular recreation destination. Gonzalez noted that the nightlife and party atmosphere of the city is something they could not ignore when making the list.



Gonzalez said: “For those looking for nightlife and parties, New Orleans has a variety of lounges, public drinking is allowed in most areas, and alcohol is served 24 hours a day. The city also has some of the most music venues and festivals, and a large number of affordable restaurants."

Outside of nightlife, Gonzalez also noted that there were more things to do in the Big Easy that make the city stand out.

"There are plenty of things to do in New Orleans, and the city is one of the top destinations to visit in the U.S., according to travelers,” Gonzalez said. “It has authentic local attractions, like the French Quarter, as well as the most shopping centers per capita, some of the best and biggest parks in the country, bike rental facilities that make the city accessible, and several festivals that make it popular.”

While it ranked at No. 12 overall, New Orleans towers over the other Louisiana cities on the list. Baton Rouge and Shreveport were the only other two cities on the list, ranking in at number 58 and 120, respectively. Gonzalez explained why the two cities pale in comparison to New Orleans place on the list.

"Baton Rouge doesn't have much to offer in terms of entertainment and recreation, except for recreational sports centers,” Gonzalez said. “Shreveport only stands out for nightlife and party lovers as its bars are open all night. Other than that, neither city offers too many fun options to choose from."