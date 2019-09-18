The restaurant opened in April this year at the old Sonic building on Airline Highway. The owner Kyle Rome said this was a project two years in the making. However, his experience in the restaurant industry spans nearly two decades.

Barbecue season is winding down, but tailgate season is ramping up.

"Seven in 10 U.S. Adults own a grill or smoker," according to a statement made by the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association earlier this year. But you may not want to venture outside to the grill during the cooler months.

That's why Rodney and I went on a trip to Tchew's in Prairieville to check out their menu and get a taste for what's available year-round.

The restaurant opened in April this year at the old Sonic building on Airline Highway. The owner Kyle Rome said this was a project two years in the making. However, his experience in the restaurant industry spans nearly two decades.

He began as a dishwasher in Donaldsonville, and has since then worked every position in a kitchen.

Rome said they spent a lot of time on the road traveling to sample different barbecue styles in order to find a flavor that appealed the most. They ultimately settled on Texas-style, with some Louisiana twists.

Everything at Tchew's is cooked over an open fire. Their meat items include pulled pork, brisket, ribs, chicken and sausage. With sides like their Road House Mac and street corn, flavor was not in short supply.

While we were there, Kyle showed us how he stacks together their sandwich known as the Rachel. It basically consisted of pulled pork, macaroni and cheese and barbecue sauce between two slices of Texas-style toast.

Tchew's provides catering for large events, call ahead, and a drive thru.