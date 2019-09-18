Weekly prep roundup and forecast

Plaquemine:

The Green Devils 7-4A (1-1, 0-0) faired less well this week after a big win at home versus Livonia. The Ferriday Trojans 2-2A won 48-14 at home on September 13. The Green Devils will now prepare for their match against St. Thomas More (Lafayette). The Cougars enter the non-league match with a 2-0 record. In their last match, St. Thomas More routed Barbe (Lake Charles), 56-17, in a non-league match.

East Iberville:

The Tigers 7-1A (2-0, 0-0) won big again, coming at home this week against Northeast 8-2A (0-2, 0-0) 30-6. They host Varnado 9-2A on Friday, September 20 in a non-district match.

White Castle:

Coming off a 36-56 loss against Central Lafourche 7-5A in week one, the Bulldogs 7-1A (1-1, 0-0) put a 44-6 beating on Morgan City 8-4A. #8 Marcus Williams (overall), #5 Javier Batiste (offensive) and #20 Jason Williams (defensive) were selected the Players of the Game via MaxPreps. Next, the Bulldogs will play the West St. Mary Wolfpack (Baldwin) in a non-league battle, on Friday, September 20 at home.

St. John:

The Eagles 7-1A (1-1, 0-0) fell to the Jeanerette Tigers 7-2A (1-1, 0-0) last Friday 8-24 in an away game. The Eagles will now prepare for their home match against Hamilton Christian (Lake Charles). The Warriors enter the non-district match with a 1-0 record. In their last match, Hamilton Christian ran past Highland Baptist Christian (New Iberia), 20-19.