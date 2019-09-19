District 8N Lions provides bus trips for these kids to attend camp which is costing our district over $6,000 per year. We have partnered with Terri Lynn's products to provide gourmet nuts and snacks to help offset these costs.

Louisiana Lions Childrens Camp is a place where kids with disabilities can be themselves for one week sessions during the summer.

District 8N Lions provides bus trips for these kids to attend camp which is costing our district over $6,000 per year.

We have partnered with Terri Lynn's products to provide gourmet nuts and snacks to help offset these costs.

So when you have that party, celebration, or any other function and needing snacks check out our online store https://district8n-lions.terrilynn.com/ to purchase your peanuts, almonds, walnuts, gummy bears, and other snacks.

Contributed by District 8N Lion's Clubs