ROSEPINE – Both Rosepine and East Beauregard sit winless early in the year, but Friday night's matchup will get one of them into the win column.

The Trojans travel to McKee-McCain Stadium to take on the Eagles in Week 3 of the season.

The contest also marks homecoming for Rosepine, which always comes with extra off-the-field distractions.

"I think the kids are focused, and I believe we are all hungry for a win," Rosepine head coach Brad Ducote said. "No one likes to losing, especially dropping the first two after the success we had last year. I believe they are mentally ready for what they are facing on Friday night."

East Beauregard had a late lead against Pickering last week but came up short against the Red Devils to move to 0-2 on the year.

"We know our kids aren't going to quit," East Beauregard head coach Ronnie Simmons said. "They are going to play as hard as they can. We felt like our conditioning was in a good place. I think it played a factor in the second half to let us run the ball like we do. Some of our inexperience showed with us not being able to close out the ball game. That's something in district we can't afford to do."

Simmons is ready to see his team put together a whole game and pick up a win.

"Right now, the biggest thing we have to do is play four quarters of football," he said. "Both games we've played, we've played well in a half. I think if we can put four quarters together, we'll be a lot better football team. We've played two good teams, and that had a lot to do with that.

"We are trying to get better with the guys we have out there. This is the third varsity game for some of the guys out there. We're getting better every week, but every guy has to do their job."

Rosepine fell to South Beauregard 40-14 last week, but, much like East Beauregard, has not put a full game together.

"I like us offensively at times, and at times, we're inconsistent," Ducote said. "Overall, I like what we have set up. Of course, we have to get a lot better, but it's very promising."

Rosepine quarterback Ethan Frey had just 36 passing yards in Week 2 after 158 yards against Mangham in Week 1. With the passing game not clicking, the Eagles found success on the ground, rushing for 205 yards.

"(Frey) struggled last week and didn't throw the ball well," Ducote said. "The week before, he did. He's like the rest of us – he just needs to get consistent. I just don't think he had a good game last week, but he'll improve and do great things.

"I believe we have to establish the run early Friday night and mix in the passes. We have to get back to that mindset. Especially with this weather if it's like what they are predicting."

Ducote knows his defense is going to have its hands full dealing with the double-wing, double-tight ground game of East Beauregard.

"I just see that their best defense is their offense," Ducote said. "They try to play keep-away. They are not going to gash you for 30 or 40 yards at a time. They are three yards then four yards, and they are fine with that. It keeps the clock running and the ball out of your hands. That's their goal."

Rosepine has won the last two matchups but there is a healthy rivalry between the two teams rooted in mutual respect.

"They are a very well coached team, and the kids play the game the right way," Simmons said. "Their coaches are positive guys. I enjoy talking to their coaches every week – except this week. Our kids look forward to playing Rosepine. The last couple of years, they have had our number, but we're hoping this year we can play better."