Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged alligator hunting violations in Calcasieu Parish on Sept. 10.

Agents cited Jerryd Tassin, 37, of Marksville, and Hilton Rushing, 37, of Denham Springs, for taking alligators during a closed season. Tassin was alco cited for taking alligators from an unapproved area. Rushing was also cited for taking alligators without a license.

Agents received information about an illegal alligator hunt that took place on Aug. 30 in Avoyelles Parish. Agents also learned that Tassin had one alligator tag for Calcasieu Parish and three tags for Avoyelles Parish and that Rushing didn't have a license.

Tassin and Rushing took three alligators in Calcasieu Parish and used two Avoyelles Parish tags on two of the alligators. They used a Calcasieu Parish tag on the other alligator, however agents found out that the alligator was taken from an unapproved area.

Alligator hunting season for this part of the state didn't open until Sept. 4. Agents seized a 12-foot alligator and two 4 to 6-foot alligators and Tassin’s last alligator tag.

Taking alligators during a closed season and from an unapproved area each brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Taking alligators without a license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. The men may also face civil restitution totaling $1,127 for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligators.

Contributed by LDWF