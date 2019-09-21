Before entering its toughest stretch of the schedule, South Beauregard displayed what its offense is capable of when everything goes right.

The Knights racked up 593 yards of total offense en route to a 70-28 win over DeQuincy Friday night on the road.

"Obviously, scoring 70 points is a great thing anytime you can do it, but more than that, the kids played well," South Beauregard head coach Dwight Hudler said. "They competed, and we executed well on offense. We were a little sluggish on defense to start, but we started flying around a bit.

"It's a combination for us. They tried to take away Colby (Hollier). He's not a secret. He's been our big play guy last year and this year. Some people really try to take him away, but we have two guys that are really efficient. Jaydon Derouen had three touchdowns last night, and Jackson LeBouef, our fullback, had a really big night. He had 13 carries and two touchdowns. He broke open the game, because now we have three guys that are very efficient with the ball in their hands."

LeBouef racked up 168 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and Hollier added 130 yards and two touchdowns, along with a receiving score.

Derouen had 75 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Kyler Kibodeaux was 4-for-5 for 122 yards.

The level of competition for South Beauregard is going to increase dramatically in the coming weeks as district play beings.

"We talked going in that, and it's nothing against DeQuincy or Rosepine, but we knew that our district is tough," Hudler said. "You have LCCP, Jennings is always good, Iowa has improved greatly and St. Louis is good. Everyone is competitive. If we play well, we can be successful. If we don't, we can lose every game from here on out. It's about making ourselves better. You can't worry about what everyone else is doing and who beat who. We have to fix us, and there is still a lot of things to fix if we want to be the team we want to be."

The first stop in the gauntlet of games is undefeated Iota next week on the road.

"This week is going to tell us a little bit," Hudler said. "We are going into a playoff atmosphere, and they are the No. 3 team in the polls. They are very talented and 3-0. We have our hands full. We're about to find out more about our team and how we handle success. We're going to compete and really work. I love games like this. I really do. It sets you up for success later. You have tough games early, like DeRidder, and they have shown they are a good team. That was an eye opener for us, and I think it spurred some of the success right now, because it showed we weren't good enough. We had some success against Welsh (in the preseason), but we didn't play too clean.

"We learned from that loss (against DeRidder) what we were lacking and what we have to fix. To the guys' credit, they've done that. They have worked hard and want to be successful."