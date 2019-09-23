"I know everybody at the station, and I've worked there for many years," he said. "So this will just be another way for me to help make the station better."

The LSU AgCenter has appointed Jeff Hoy as the new resident coordinator at its Sugar Research Station at St. Gabriel.

Hoy, who is a plant pathologist, has been employed by the AgCenter for the past 35 years.

He said in this new position, 40 percent of his time will be dedicated to the administration duties at the station, with the remainder divided among his teaching, research and extension duties.

"I know everybody at the station, and I've worked there for many years," he said. "So this will just be another way for me to help make the station better."

Pat Bollich, who has served as the resident coordinator of the Sugar Research Station, the Central Research Station and the Reproductive Biology Center, will be retiring after the first of the year.

The AgCenter has decided to separate the duties that Bollich was fulfilling and will have a resident coordinator for the sugar station and a separate coordinator for Central Station and the Reproductive Biology Center.

"In this restructuring plan, they have also decided to put the sugar station under the Southwest Region," Hoy said.

Hoy began his new duties at the station on Sept. 9.