The latest data from the U.S. Census suggests that Louisiana has reduced the number of people living in poverty in the state. The data shows that in 2018 the poverty rate in Louisiana fell to 18.6 percent from 19.7 percent the previous year.

It may not sound like much of an improvement at first glance. However, the Census Bureau considers the statistic to be very significant. Experts and analysts suggest that while the state is moving in the right direction, Louisiana still has a long way to go.

"The numbers are trending in the right direction, but low-income families in Louisiana still face far too many barriers to economic opportunity," Louisiana Budget Project Executive Director Jan Moller said.

Additionally, the number of African Americans in Louisiana living in poverty fell from 33.1 percent in 2017 to 30 percent in 2018. The percentage of white people in Louisiana living in poverty did remain somewhat stable at 12.5 percent and 12.7 percent in 2018.

The data suggests that an approximately 843,626 Louisianans lived below the federal poverty line - which was $12,140 for an individual and $25,100 for a family of four - in 2018.

A report by by Stacey Roussel and Neva Butkus of the Louisiana Budget Project said: “While the latest numbers include some encouraging news for Louisiana, they also serve as an annual reminder of how far the state has to go before catching up with the rest of the country. Poverty, inequality and racial disparities are partly the result of policy decisions made by the people we elect to office.”

Its report also offered potential solutions as to how Louisiana can continue to reduce the number of citizens in poverty.

“If Louisiana wanted to lift more families out of poverty and into the middle class, it could do so by establishing a statewide minimum wage, and by allowing local communities decide on their own what wage and benefit levels are appropriate,” it read. “Increased investments in education - from high-quality early care and education for the youngest children, to more need-based financial aid for students who need help paying for college - also would help level the playing field and create more opportunities for low-income families and people of color.”

For more information on these and other statistics a full breakdown can be read at labudget.org.