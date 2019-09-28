Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana (ASSL) has announced its Autism on The Bayou Concert.

ASSL uses the event to raise money to assist it in helping members of the local community who are on the autism spectrum. The event will take place at the Golden Nugget Casino Resort in Lake Charles on November 3 at 7 p.m.

Singer native, and rising star, Gyth Rigdon will be performing at the event.

Gyth has performed at ASSL events in the past and looks to once again bring his charismatic fusion of classic and contemporary country sounds to the Golden Nugget.

Locals will remember Rigdon from his spectacular run on the hit NBC singing competition The Voice. In a roller coaster of a season, Rigdon finished as the runner up. His popularity has continued to rise as he has traveled and performed for fans all over the country.

Joining Rigdon will be popular recording artist, and Carencro native, Marc Broussard. Broussard is a singer and songwriter who has has released eight studio albums and one live album. He has performed with artists such as Broussard has toured with Zac Brown, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews Band, Chris Isaak, Willie Nelson, Maroon 5 and Gavin Degraw among others.

Executive Director of ASSL Amy Donald expressed her excitement for the event.

“We are so excited for the event,” she said. “It takes a lot of hard work and months of planning, but it’s worth every bit of it.”

Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana (ASSL) is a non-profit 501(c) 3 agency established to provide homes for adults on the autism spectrum in Southwest Louisiana.

In its official release they stated: “Our mission to provide housing and support services to adults on the autism spectrum will be a challenge as we move into the future. The number of persons diagnosed with autism today has increased drastically- one child in every 57 born today will be on the autism spectrum. Over the next decade, an estimated 500,000 teens (50,000 each year) will enter adulthood and age out of school-based autism services. ASSL and others must start preparing now for the future.”

Donald expressed that ASSL is always looking for more staff members and people who want to make a positive impact on its clients.

She said: “We are always looking for good staff members. We have a very special staff of dedicated people. We are looking for those who will engage with our clients, and make a positive impact.

For more information log on to www.autismservicesswla.com