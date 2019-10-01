U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced today that Beauregard and Vernon Parish will be receiving grants for their airports

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded the grants today.

The Leesville Airport will receive a grant for $73,482, and the work will be done by Taxiway Construction.

The Beauregard Regional Airport receives a much larger grant of $226,507, and Apron Rehabilitation will be doing the work.

“Louisiana is fortunate to have numerous airport facilities that all play an essential role in our local and regional economies,” said Johnson in a statement. “We are happy that DOT recognizes the impact of these important facilities, and we look forward to the continued return on these investments.”