Built at a cost of $901 thousand, the fueling station is expected to save money by increasing efficiency. The DPW-East offers a centralized location and is where the equipment is stored.

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa joined DPW staff and contractors to officially break ground on a new parish fueling station at the Department of Public Works building on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales.

"This represents another move by Parish government to be more efficient," said Matassa. "It will allow us to be more responsive to the people."

The fueling station will provide all of the different types of fuels used by Parish vehicles, including Diesel (both on-road and off-road), Diesel exhaust fluid, and unleaded gasoline, all of which is purchased under state contract.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government