Two men from Leesville were arrested after they allegedly stole items from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brantley Yeley and Jody "Kyle Wayne" Jeane allegedly stole two Generac Generators from a VPSO storage facility back in February.

The VPSO diligently pursued the investigation over the coming months and were able to execute a search warrant at Brantley Yeley’s residence in the Anacoco Spillway Park on September 24.

During the search of the residence, Detectives and Agents of the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force were able to verify that a Generac Generator found on the property was, in fact, one of the generators that were stolen earlier this year.

Yeley was arrested and charged on Sept. 30 with one count of simple burglary and one count of theft from a building. His bond was set at $15,000.

Detectives were also able to determine through the investigation that Jody "Kyle Wayne" Jeane had actively participated in the burglary and theft of the generators alongside Yeley. Jeane was subsequently arrested on Oct. 1 at his home without incident.

Jeane was charged with one count of theft over $1500 and one count of theft from a building. Bond was set at $ 15,000. A detainer for the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole has been placed on Jeane.

As of this writing, both men currently remain in the VPSO jail.

It was revealed that the duo had allegedly sold the other generator to a person in Rapides parish. Detectives traveled to Rapides Parish where they were able to recover the other generator from the person who bought it.