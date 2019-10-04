Break down of two Friday night football games.

DeQuincy (2-2) at Leesville (4-0)

For the first time since 1974, DeQuincy and Leesville will square off on the gridiron. The Wampus Cats were tested last week against Class 5A Pineville but managed to take home the 20-14 win.

Jacob Mount threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns but also tossed two picks. Despite the turnovers, head coach Robert Causey was happy with the way his seasoned quarterback bounced back.

DeQuincy is led by quarterback Gunner Gearen, who has thrown for nine touchdowns and 1,091 yards already this season. However, he has also thrown six interceptions.

Cooper Hext and Braylon Snell are his go-to targets – both have over 350 receiving yards this season.

Despite the offensive production, the Tiger defense has struggled this season, giving up 45.75 points a game, including 70 to South Beauregard two weeks ago.

D'Ante Gallashaw is coming off his best game of the season for Leesville, and Khrystian Hoffpauir has emerged as a weapon for the Wampus Cats, getting it done running the ball and catching it.

Jonesboro-Hodge (1-3) at Rosepine (1-3)

Rosepine will attempt to bounce back from a 14-7 loss last week to Sacred Heart against Jonesboro-Hodge.

Rosepine will continue to grow and improve as the season goes on, and this is the last week to do so before district competition starts next week.

Jonesboro-Hodge was shut out last week against Loyola College Prep, 41-0. The Tigers did show some offensive ability two weeks ago against Delta Charter, scoring 52 points in the win.

First-year quarterback Ethan Frey threw two interceptions last week for Rosepine but he will have a chance to bounce back against a defense giving up almost 31 points per game.