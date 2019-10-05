Tioga's explosive passing game gave South Beauregard problems, as the Indians defeated the Knights 47-14 Thursday night at South Beauregard High School.

Tioga quarterback Jacob Mcgehee threw for 317 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

South Beauregard went up 7-0 early on a Jaydon Derouen run, but Tioga rattled off 27 straight points to take a 27-7 lead at the break.

The Knights pulled with two scores with a short touchdown, but the Indian offense kept the pressure on to roll to the win.

South Beauregard head coach Dwight Hudler said that Mcgehee did a good job of avoiding the Knight's blitzers.

South Beauregard (2-3) will have to move forward to prepare for Iowa (3-2) in its first district game.