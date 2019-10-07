The St. Amant High cross country team entered the midseason stretch with a great effort at the Country Day Metairie Cross Country meet at City Park in New Orleans on Saturday. The girl's teams shined with second-place team finishes in both the varsity and junior varsity races.

The St. Amant High cross country team entered the midseason stretch with a great effort at the Country Day Metairie Cross Country meet at City Park in New Orleans on Saturday. The girl's teams shined with second-place team finishes in both the varsity and junior varsity races.

Mya Bascom was the top girl's varsity runner for the Gators with an 18th-place and personal record of 24:30.

The girl's JV team, freshmen Rebecca Angel, Emma Viso and Raegan Forest, along with Juniors Lanie Cook, Destiny Ray and Hailey Broussard, had five girls finish their first three-mile race of the year to bring home the second place trophy.

The boy's varsity team had a season-high ninth-place finish and the top runner, sophomore Christopher Mullins, came in 13th.

In the boy's junior varsity race, freshman Rance Schexnaydre had a top-10 finish, and the team placed third.