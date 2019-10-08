President Donald J. Trump is making a visit to Southwest Louisiana on Friday at 7 p.m. in Lake Charles.

With less than a week's notice, Trump announced over the weekend that he would be holding a rally in the Bayou State. It was confirmed on Sunday that he would be holding the aforementioned rally in Lake Charles at Sudduth Coliseum.

The President’s visit comes right before local elections on Saturday. According to official information about the rally, Trump intends to use the event to gather support for all republican candidates vying for office in the election.

Candidate for Governor Ralph Abraham released the following statement in response to the President’s impromptu visit:

“I’m excited to welcome my friend President Trump to Louisiana. In Congress, I've worked with our President to Make America Great Again. I can't wait to work with him as the next Governor of Louisiana.”

A large attendance is expected and all who wish to attend the event must register online at donaldjtrump.com for tickets.

The Beauregard Daily News and Leesville Daily Leader will be covering the event and will have an article detailing what happened in both papers and websites.