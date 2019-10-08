Vernon Parish is once again Christmas Cheer Food Drive. The Christmas Cheer Food Drive is an annual combined effort to combat hunger in Central Louisiana, and to give to those in need. Vernon parish schools will donate canned goods and other non-perishable items to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

Last year, Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Vernon parish schools collected 120,568 pounds of food to help needy families in our community. The food collected is distributed through the Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s member agencies in the parish it was collected.

The pick-up schedule for this year’s Christmas Cheer food drive is as follows:

Tuesday, December 3 – Grant parish

Wednesday, December 4 – Avoyelles parish

Thursday, December 5 – Natchitoches parish

Friday, December 6 – Rapides parish

Tuesday, December 10 – Vernon parish

The Christmas Cheer Food Drive is a combined effort with local schools, the Tunica Biloxi Indians, KALB-TV and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. The food drive will be held for elementary, junior high, and high school students across Vernon parish.

A $500 cash prize will be presented to the school that collects the most food at the elementary, junior high, and high school levels in each participating parish. The school collecting the most food for all five parishes will win an additional $500 prize.

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is a non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger in central Louisiana. The Food Bank distributes food and grocery products to needy families through a network of approved charitable agencies in the following eleven parishes: Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon and Winn.

For more information about the Christmas Cheer Food Drive, contact the Food Bank of Central Louisiana at 318-445-2773.