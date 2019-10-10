Damage caused by March and August 2016 Floods

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., announced the funding of an additional $10 million in grant awards to eligible producers impacted by flood events that occurred in March and August of 2016.

"This additional funding is only available to those producers who participated in the 2016 Louisiana Farm Recovery Grant Program," Strain said. "These participants will be contacted by one of our grant program coordinators."

This $10 million is in addition to the $10 million in disaster funding awarded in 2018. Both grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (as Community Development Block Disaster Recovery Program [CDBG] grant funds). The Office of Community Development's Disaster Recovery Unit, receives the CDBG disaster recovery grant funds from HUD. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture of Forestry will then administer the program. The funding is part of the $1.6 billion congressional appropriation for Restore Louisiana.

"Conventional disaster programs like low-interest disaster loans and crop insurance are often inadequate when our farmers are impacted by major disasters like the flooding of 2016," Strain said. "We worked hard to secure this additional funding to help ensure our farmers can continue to produce the safest food and fiber in the world."

For additional information, go to www.ldaf.la.gov.

Contributed by LDAF