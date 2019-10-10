All proceeds go to church missions. NewSong will also host a FREE Fall Festival on November 2 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The NewSong Church pumpkin patch at the corner of Old Perkins and Bluff Road in Prairieville will be open starting Monday, October 7 through October 31.

Hours are 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, as well as various types of gourds from the Navajo Indians in Northern New Mexico will be available for purchase. Additionally, jellies and salsas from the United Methodist Children's Home will be for sale.

There is also a photo booth and other picture opportunities around the patch. Free hayrides are available on the weekends. Morning field trips for area schools include story time, hayrides, crafts, and pie-sized pumpkins.

All proceeds go to church missions. NewSong will also host a FREE Fall Festival on November 2 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Come for live music, hayrides, gumbo, a variety of desserts, s'mores, face painting, inflatables, games, and crafts.

Contributed by NewSong Church