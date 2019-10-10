Inductees are outstanding athletes, coaches and contributors/volunteers from across the spectrum of sports in the history of St. Amant High.

St. Amant High School will induct the inaugural class of its Athletic Hall of Fame during a series of events scheduled for October, Principal Beth Templet said this week.

Those to be honored include names familiar to anyone who has followed local sports over the years: Joseph "Frankie" Bourgeois, Jason Garey, Leah Heintz Bourgeois, Tarleisha Miles, Doug Moreau, Butch Pierre, Lyle Schexnaydre, Ben Sheets, Richard and Myrtle Waguespack, John "Hot Rod" Williams and Jason Williams.

The class of 12 honorees will be officially inducted into the newly-created Hall of Fame during a special ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 17 for inductees and family members. The group will also be recognized during a pre-game ceremony at the Pit on Friday, Oct. 18, when the Gators take on Woodlawn in a district match-up.

The idea to establish an Athletic Hall of Fame for the school first occurred to Athletic Director David Oliver years ago when he was in the process of seeking national certification as a Certified Athletic Administrator.

"I just had a feeling that we needed a way to connect to our past and bring our former student-athletes and alumni back into the fold," Oliver said, adding that those early plans were derailed with the Flood of 2016.

When the refurbished Gold Dome was re-opened in August of 2018, the year of STA's 40th anniversary, hundreds of emotional community members attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

"It was amazing to see the support we had from the community during that time," Oliver said. "It really reminded us of the strong bond between the school, its athletic programs, and the larger community."

Templet said the Hall of Fame idea was one whose time had come. "I know the entire community will enjoy reliving memories and celebrating classmates and headline-makers from their high school days," she said. "We just knew it was the right time to honor our past and celebrate our future with an official Hall of Fame."

The Hall of Fame also includes standouts from the "old school" St. Amant Wildcats that existed on the current St. Amant Middle School campus and St. Amant High School in the current location that opened its doors to students in 1978.

Oliver said the intent of the Hall of Fame is to maintain the heritage and tradition of successful athletic programs at St. Amant High School. In addition, it will serve as a means of recognizing, preserving and honoring the athletes, coaches and individuals who made significant contributions to the athletic programs at St. Amant over the years.

Nominations were accepted earlier in the year, Oliver said. According to the guidelines, nominees "must exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct and character. All candidates will be judged on their significant and/or long-term contributions to St. Amant High School Athletics."

"Our vision is that St. Amant High School's Hall of Fame will inspire the next generations of athletes, coaches, and volunteers to continue the tradition of excellence that has become synonymous with St. Amant athletic programs," Oliver said.

Contributed by Ascension Public Schools