Week 6 is a loaded slate of games in Beauregard and Vernon Parish.

Rosepine (2-3) at Kinder (1-4)

Rosepine played well in its win over Jonesboro-Hodge last week with the defense leading the way. The Eagle defense got after the quarterback and rallied to the football. Hunter Herriman had two sacks, and Scott Wisby had 1.5 sacks in the win.

The Rosepine defense have its biggest test of the season in Week 6 against Kinder. The Yellowjackets average 27.8 points per game, and have been in every game this season, despite being 1-4.

Kinder lost to Lake Charles College Prep by 7, Iowa by 6 and St. Louis Catholic by 1 in overtime.

Rosepine found its rhythm on offense last week by getting production out of the run game and going over the top with deep passes.

Kinder were the district favorites coming into the season, but the Eagles are the two-time defending champions.

Merryville (2-3) at East Beauregard (2-3)

East Beauregard and Merryville's rivalry was taken to a new level this offseason when the Trojans dropped down to Class 1A and joined the Panthers' district.

East Beauregard sits at 2-0 in district play, and Merryville picked up its first district win last week against Elton. The Trojan defense has been playing better over the last two weeks, giving up just 8 points.

Merryville will have its hands full with the East Beauregard rushing attack of Jacob Gimnich, Jackson Lewis and Carter Cooley.

Merryville head coach Randy Jones will need his defensive linemen to play well to defend the double-wing, double-tight offense of East Beauregard.

Merryville's bread and butter on offense is its rushing attack of Cam'ron Williams. Williams gained 177 yards on 27 carries last week, and Julian Hamilton has come out lately as a solid No. 2 option. If teams are going to take away Williams, Hamilton can carry the load.

South Beauregard (2-3) at Iowa (3-2)

South Beauregard will try to get its district slate going in the right direction against Iowa. The Yellowjackets are coming off a win against DeRidder, while the Knights fell to Tioga last week.

Iowa put up 233 yards in its win last week and averages 21.8 points per game. Iowa has wins over Welsh, Kinder and DeRidder this year.

South Beauregard's rushing attack is led by Colby Hollier, who has 672 rushing yards this season. The Knights have had too many turnovers and flags at inopportune times – in the red zone and on long drives.

Vinton (2-2) at Pickering (3-2)

Pickering will try to rebound from a big loss to Lake Arthur as it starts its district schedule.

The Red Devils fell to Lake Arthur 55-7 last week and welcome Vinton Friday night. The Lions are averaging 35 points a game on offense, including a 48-0 shutout against D'Arbonne Woods last week.

Pickering's offense was shut down last week and for the first time all season was held under 28 points. The Red Devil will celebrate Military Appreciation Night before and during the game.