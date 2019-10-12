With 74 of 74 precincts reporting (100%), the final voting results in Ascension Parish are:
Update 11:14 p.m.
With 74 of 74 precincts reporting (100%), the final voting results in Ascension Parish are:
Governor:
Ralph Abraham - 4,590 (12.42%)
Oscar Dantzler - 219 (.59%)
John Bel Edwards - 16,239 (43.93%)
Gary Landrieu - 229 (.62%)
Patrick Landry - 237 (.64%)
Eddie Rispone - 15,460 (41.8%)
Lt. Governor:
Willie Jones - 9,607 (26.53%)
Billy Nungesser - 26,607 (73.47%)
Secretary of State:
Kyle Ardoin - 17,715 (49.45%)
Gwen Collins-Greenup - 10,188 (28.44%)
Thomas Kennedy - 5,700 (15.91%)
Amanda Smith - 2,220 (6.2%)
Attorney General:
Ike Jackson - 10,314 (28.54%)
Jeff Landry - 25,828 (71.46%)
Treasurer:
Derrick Edwards - 10,490 (29.25%)
Teresa Kenny - 2,094 (5.84%)
John Schroder - 23,280 (64.91%)
Agriculture Commissioner:
Marguerite Green - 5,702 (16%)
Charlie Greer - 2,885 (8.1%)
Michael Strain - 23,383 (65.62%)
Peter Williams - 1,511 (4.24%)
Bradley Zaunbrecher - 2,155 (6.05%)
Insurance Commissioner:
James Donelon - 14,593 (43.13%)
Tim Temple - 19,238 (56.87%)
Council Member -- District 1
Joseph - 1,412 (46.72%)
Thomas, Jr. - 1,610 (53.28%)
District 2
Dawson - 1,779 (49.39%)
Robert - 1,823 (50.61%)
District 4
Orgeron - 2,087 (60.3%)
Satterlee - 1,374 (39.7%)
District 5
Lambert - 1,819 (50.54%)
Malbrough - 1,780 (49.46%)
District 7
Christy - 1,181 (31.01%)
Graham - 749 (19.66%)
Lawler - 1,879 (49.33%)
District 9
Lambert - 1,190 (39.21%)
Waguespack - 1,845 (60.79%)
District 10
Cagnolatti - 1,955 (68.57%)
Petit - 896 (31.43%)
District 11
Johnson - 1,153 (37.9%)
Mason - 1,889 (62.10%)
Council Member, Town of Sorrento
DeBate, Jr. - 211 (45.47%)
Guidry - 253 (54.53%)
Amendment 1, OCS Goods Tax Break
Yes - 15,608 (45.26%)
No - 18,881 (54.74%)
Amendment 2, Revise Educ. Fund
Yes - 17,208 (49.88%)
No - 17,290 (50.12%)
Amendment 3, Expand tax board auth.
Yes - 20,052 (58.32%)
No - 14,329 (41.68%)
Amendment 4, Allow NOLA tax exemp.
Yes - 11,518 (33.38%)
No - 22,985 (66.62%)
BESE - District 3
LeBlanc Holloway - 216 (81.51%)
Perea - 49 (18.49%)
District 6
Auguste - 2,289 (7.92%)
Hart - 5,787 (20.03%)
Morris - 14,479 (50.11%)
Spiers - 6,342 (21.95%)
District 8
Castille - 2,472 (48.39%)
Lee - 728 (14.25%)
Loveall - 696 (13.62%)
Webb Scott - 1,213 (23.74%)
State Senator - 2nd Senatorial District
Brown - 1,931 (32.92%)
Price - 3,935 (67.08%)
State Representative - 58th Representative District
Brass - 3,637 (66.62%)
Delpit - 1,822 (33.38%)
State Representative - 88th Representative District
Beissinger - 2,440 (18.83%)
Edmonston - 4,727 (36.47%)
Trosclair - 5,794 (44.7%)
Sheriff
Black Jr. - 6,229 (17.11%)
Hill - 4,074 (11.19%)
Webre - 26,113 (71.71%)
Parish President
Cointment - 15,216 (41.77%
Diggs - 6,893 (18.92%)
Painter, Sr. - 7,918 (21.73%)
Webre - 6,405 (17.58%)
