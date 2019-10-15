Open 8 nights. October 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, 30, and 31, 2019.

We are the Difference is presenting their annual haunted house at 58015 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, La.

It is a professional display of 13 exciting and frightful exhibits. Many hours of work from volunteer artists, carpenters, and technicians went into completing the haunted house.

Have a yell scared right out of you! Encounter the unknown and a trip through terror.

Admission is $5 dollars. Advanced tickets sold at the Plaquemine Beauty Salon 23625 Railroad Avenue and Plaquemine Chiropractic Clinic 24160 Railroad Avenue.

Open 8 nights. October 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, 30, and 31, 2019.

Thursdays 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - 11 p.m., Wednesday 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Senior Citizens Night: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. October 17. The lights are on for you.

Firemen and EMT's on hand. Meets fire safety codes.

It's bigger! It's better! Don't miss it!

Contributed by We are the Difference