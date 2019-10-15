There was some movement by Ascension Parish football teams in this week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association class rankings.

In Class 5A, East Ascension dropped out of the top 10 for the first time this season. After a 41-6 loss to Catholic, the Spartans fell from No. 8 to No. 13.

East Ascension is 4-2 overall. This week, they'll host Dutchtown. The Griffins are still not ranked in the top 20, despite being a perfect 6-0.

In Class 3A, Donaldsonville has made its first top-20 appearance of the season. The Tigers are ranked 16th.

Donaldsonville began the year with a 20-0 loss to Assumption--who is currently ranked ninth in Class 4A. But ever since that defeat, the Tigers have yet to lose.

Donaldsonsillve won their fifth straight game last Friday night as they went on the road and beat E.D. White, 12-7, in their district opener.

This week, the Tigers will host top-ranked and undefeated St. James.

As for Ascension Catholic, the Bulldogs remained in the No. 2 spot in Class 1A, only behind Calvary Baptist--who dropped down from 2A this season.

Ascension Catholic rolled over White Castle, 48-6, in their district opener last week. This week, they'll visit 3A Erath (3-3).