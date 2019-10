Newly elected officers of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 were installed at the July Meeting. The officers are as follows: President Brittney Kean, 1st Vice Sidone Nichols, 2nd Vice Nell Martin, Secretary Velma Otts, Chaplain Jimmie Toth, Sergeant at Arms Nina Rogers, and Treasurer Becky Shilling.

Contributed by Brittney Kean, President, Unit 81, American Legion Auxiliary